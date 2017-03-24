Owner of Silicon Valley staffing firm charged in visa fraud

The owner of a company that supplied foreign workers to San Francisco area technology companies is facing visa fraud charges after prosecutors say he filed fake documents to bring people to the United States.
A federal grand jury indicted Jayavel Murugan, CEO of Dynasoft Synergy, Inc., and a second man, Syed Nawaz, on Thursday on charges including conspiracy to commit visa fraud.
Prosecutors say the men created a pool of H-1B visa holders by falsely stating that the workers had jobs with employers such as Stanford University. Prosecutors say the fraud allowed Dynasoft to place the workers in other positions and profit.
Bala Murali, Dynasoft's chief operating officer, said the men were not available for comment. The U.S. Attorney's Office said it did not know whether they had attorneys.
