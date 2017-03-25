Man killed in crash with train

Authorities say a man was killed when an Amtrak train hit his car in South Florida.
The Sun Sentinel (https://goo.gl/pAAux8) reports that the crash occurred Friday afternoon.
The Broward Sheriff's Office says the train was heading north when it struck the passenger-side rear fender of the eastbound car. There was only one person in the car, and Oakland Park Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.
A commuter train service that shares the tracks with Amtrak was interrupted for several hours, and surrounding streets were temporarily closed.
No injuries were reported to the train passengers.
Comments