Business

March 25, 2017 8:04 AM

Duluth to spend $2.5 million to repair pedestrian bridge

The Associated Press
DULUTH, Minn.

Duluth is planning to spend $2.5 million to fix a bridge that's acquired a certain infamy for its seemingly constant breakdowns since opening more than 25 years ago.

Minnesota Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2n2oJnx ) reports that the project will replace the Minnesota Slip Bridge's cables and spools with a motor-driven rack and pinion system.

When the bridge opened, it completed the dream of a pedestrian-friendly entertainment district in Duluth. But the $800,000 blue span broke down days after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

When the bridge is working, it's easy to walk between Canal Park and the convention center. When it's broken, it's more than a half mile walk around.

The bridge will close to pedestrians for a month until June 7 while work is completed.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos