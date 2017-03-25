Duluth to spend $2.5 million to repair pedestrian bridge

Duluth is planning to spend $2.5 million to fix a bridge that's acquired a certain infamy for its seemingly constant breakdowns since opening more than 25 years ago.
Minnesota Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2n2oJnx ) reports that the project will replace the Minnesota Slip Bridge's cables and spools with a motor-driven rack and pinion system.
When the bridge opened, it completed the dream of a pedestrian-friendly entertainment district in Duluth. But the $800,000 blue span broke down days after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
When the bridge is working, it's easy to walk between Canal Park and the convention center. When it's broken, it's more than a half mile walk around.
The bridge will close to pedestrians for a month until June 7 while work is completed.
Comments