Kona airport kicks of $75 million expansion project

A major overhaul at the Big Island's Kona airport is underway.
West Hawaii Today reports (http://bit.ly/2nU5cKg ) that airport officials and state dignitaries broke ground on Wednesday for the expansion of the newly renamed Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport. The $75 million project will expand the facility and provide a better experience for visitors.
Improvements include creating one centralized security area, a six-lane passenger screening checkpoint, new restrooms and an improved inline baggage handling system.
The airport was first built in the 1970s to handle about 500,000 travelers per year. It now sees 3 million people heading through its gates annually.
The improvement is part of the state's $2.7 billion project to improve facilities at airports statewide. Updates at the Kona airport are slated to be complete in February 2019.
