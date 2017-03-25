Montana Senate endorses boosting cap on resort tax

The Montana Senate has advanced a measure that would allow resort communities to hike resort taxes by as much as 1 percent with the consent of local voters.
The measure won Senate support Saturday on a 26-23 vote after a spirited and ideological debate about sales taxes and how the money should be used.
During committee hearings earlier this month, officials from resort communities such as Big Sky, Red Lodge and West Yellowstone said they needed more money to pay for community projects. However, the Senate Taxation Committee later limited use for infrastructure and workforce housing projects.
Resort taxes are currently capped at 3 percent.
The special sales tax applies to goods and services bought at gift shops, restaurants and hotels.
