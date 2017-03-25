Auction of vacant Utah Twinkie factory draws curious bakers

This week's auction of equipment and machinery that used to pump out Twinkies and Wonder Bread at a well-known Hostess factory in Ogden that closed in 2012 triggered nostalgia from former workers.
The Standard-Examiner reports (http://bit.ly/2nebItL ) machinery inside the old Ogden factory was auctioned off Wednesday, leaving many former workers to remember their time making sugary snacks for sale around the western U.S.
Former employee Eric Evans, who worked for Hostess for 40 years, traveled from the Salt Lake City area on Tuesday to visit the factory and good a look at the goods he used to work with before bidding began.
Evans says seeing the equipment sold is a final closure for him.
