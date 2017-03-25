Earlier start to pheasant season could boost local economies

An earlier start to the pheasant season could add a boost to local economies in areas where pheasant hunting is big business.
A new law requires North Dakota's pheasant season to open no later than Oct. 12. This year, the season will start the Saturday before that date — on Oct. 7.
Don Gion, operator of the Crocus Inn bed and breakfast in Regent, told the Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2n58jLl ) he can't imagine how the earlier start wouldn't be good for the economy.
Jeb Williams of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department says he doesn't think the change will affect the birds. But early in the season it can be hard to distinguish males from females, which are prohibited.
The season traditionally started on the second Saturday of October.
Comments