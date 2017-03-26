State hosts seminar for Fair Housing Month

Landlords and property managers have a chance to learn about what constitutes discrimination in housing.
April is Fair Housing Month, and marks 49 years since the landmark federal act that prohibits discrimination in housing.
The Maine Human Rights Association is working with legal assistance and disability groups to host seminars targeted at the public and anyone who sells, leases, owns or manages residential property.
Trainings are scheduled for April 4 in Augusta, April 6 in Westbrook and April 10 in Bangor.
The workshops are free and include the basics of housing rights and responsibilities under state and federal law.
The seminar will also include recent changes like housing rules for service animals, and it will cover federal guidance on criminal records, nuisance orders and complaints.
