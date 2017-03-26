France's Hollande looks to strengthen ties with Singapore

Cesar Chavez march in Merced

MC's Jose Gonzalez on signing with PUC

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

Big rig crosses Highway 99 median, strikes car in Merced

Tahitian dance festival this weekend in Merced

Fifth annual Soroptimist International of Los Banos conference

0:40