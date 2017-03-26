Jackson Hole power company considers underground lines

A power company is considering burying the power lines in the Jackson Hole region that were downed in February during a powerful storm.
Lower Valley Energy can either erect poles similar to the 17 that blew down or put the lines underground along where the poles stood.
Lower Valley spokesman Brian Tanabe tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide (http://bit.ly/2nlchly ) that burying the lines could limit future outages by sheltering them from wind, snow, ice and tree damage.
But burying the lines costs nearly three times as much as overhead lines.
Tanabe says Lower Valley, which is a cooperative utility, would like to have the permanent transmission lines installed by fall.
