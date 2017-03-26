Rebound seen in Colorado oil, gas industry

Oil and gas drilling and investments by energy companies are on the rebound in Colorado after crude prices partially rebounded from their collapse in recent years.
The Denver Post reported (http://dpo.st/2o6s5qv ) on Sunday that companies expect to more than double the number of drilling rigs operating in Colorado, from 10 last year to 21 in 2017.
Drilling applications are up in Adams, Arapahoe and Larimer Counties and southwestern Weld County. Meanwhile, seven of the largest companies operating in central and eastern Colorado plan to spend almost $4 billion this year, up from $2.3 billion for 2016.
Conflicts with homeowners are anticipated as the industry pushes into communities unaccustomed to drilling, such as Broomfield and Aurora.
Experts say another drop in oil prices could dampen or derail the upswing in activity.
Comments