March 27, 2017 3:42 AM

Ohio gas prices dip further below unchanged national average

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Gas prices have dipped in Ohio since last week, sending the average back to where it stood a month ago.

The state average for regular gas was $2.13 per gallon in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's 7 cents cheaper than a week ago and a little higher than at this time last year, when the average was $1.94.

The national average has remained relatively steady for a few weeks and was about $2.29 on Monday, matching the average a week earlier. It was lower at this time last year at $2.04.

AAA has said gas prices are expected to rise this spring as refiners switch from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline.

