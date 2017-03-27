Omaha Salvation Army center demo makes room for new location

The demolition and relocation of the Omaha Salvation Army's Renaissance Center is expected to allow more space for its new nearby facility to thrive.
Demolition of the Lied Renaissance Center began in mid-March and is expected to be finished by the end of June, the Omaha World-Herald (http://bit.ly/2n95VT5 ) reported. The 110-year-old building was formerly the Methodist Midtown Hospital, which sold the building to the Salvation Army in 1990.
The Salvation Army began discussing other options after finding leaking pipes, asbestos problems and no overhead sprinkler system.
"It just came down to the fact that building would be way cheaper than retrofitting a 110-year-old hospital," Maj. Greg Thompson said.
After a capital campaign raised more than $28 million, the center was able to build the new "Renaissance Village" campus, demolish the old center and renovate a facility. The facility, called the Burrows Center, moved this month to a $15 million building north of its original location. Burrows Center houses the organization's food pantry as well as material assistance programs such as clothing distribution, household goods and summer fans.
The campus will have 30 apartments for low-income residents, a mental health program and an early childhood education program.
Renaissance Village will now be visible from the road as if it is "rising from the ashes of the old," Thompson said.
"There's a greater sense of dignity in having this new space for our clients," Salvation Army official Jeff Wibel said. "It's been a long process to get to this point, but we are excited to give them that."
Comments