Iowa farmland values inched upward, survey shows

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley Pause

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

2:21 How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

0:54 See just how much recent rainfalls have drenched California

0:34 Helicopter drops flower petals on Sikhs in Livingston

1:06 Merced hosts Polynesian dance-off