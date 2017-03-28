The Latest: Coroner: Vigil held outside Cincinnati nightclub

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice' Pause

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

0:34 Helicopter drops flower petals on Sikhs in Livingston

2:27 Merced County STEM Fair