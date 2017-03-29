China affirms climate pledge after Trump rolls back rules

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves Pause

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

2:21 How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?