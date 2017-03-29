Senate wants $900 million in tax cuts

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves Pause

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:34 Helicopter drops flower petals on Sikhs in Livingston

2:36 Details of Lazarus the Cat's 722-mile journey remain a mystery