New Zealand to review building design standards after quake

1:01 Police officers suffer minor injuries in Los Banos fire Pause

1:23 Family members gather to remember Jennifer Flores 10 years after her death

0:15 3 officers injured in Los Banos house fire (Raw video)

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt