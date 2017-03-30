Business

March 30, 2017 11:10 PM

Nelson County brewery expansion advancing

The Associated Press
ROSELAND, Va.

Plans for a big expansion of the Devils Backbone brewery in Nelson County are advancing.

The Nelson County Times reports (http://bit.ly/2omrqRY ) county supervisors approved a trio of special use permits this week that allow for the construction of an event hall, a 25-unit lodge, 10 individual cabins for overnight guests and a campground for RVs and tents.

Founder and co-owner Steve Crandall has said the overall expansion, which also includes a beer garden area, outdoor pavilion and distillery, totals more $10.5 million.

The company was acquired by Anheuser-Busch last year.

