Raised South Korean ferry Sewol arrives at port for search

1:01 Police officers suffer minor injuries in Los Banos fire Pause

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

1:23 Family members gather to remember Jennifer Flores 10 years after her death

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

0:15 3 officers injured in Los Banos house fire (Raw video)

3:33 Burr, Warner stress commitment to bipartisan investigation into possible Trump- Russia links

2:33 Disney's Frozen Official Trailer

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits