Maine senator's cyber-security proposal gets hearing support

Maine Sen. Angus King's proposal to protect America's electrical grid from cyber-attacks has received support from members of a Senate committee.
King's proposal seeks to remove vulnerabilities that could be exploited by hackers to get into the energy grid. King, an independent, says the proposal would look for ways to replace automated systems with manual procedures controlled by human operators.
The proposal came up for a hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy on March 28. King and others testified in favor of it.
King says the U.S. is looking at "the longest wind-up for a punch in world history" if it does not act on cyber-security.
The bill was introduced by King and Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch.
