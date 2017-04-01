2017 session: Death penalty, aid to Jackson, smaller budget

During their 2017 session, Mississippi lawmakers enhanced penalties for committing crimes against police, rewrote the state's death penalty law and agreed to provide millions of dollars a year to maintain infrastructure in the city of Jackson.
They mandated audits of people who receive Medicaid and other public assistance to screen out people who might be ineligible and allowed breweries to sell beer onsite.
Legislators set a $6 billion budget that trims most agencies' spending for the year beginning July 1.
On the list of things they didn't do: mandate equal pay for women and men; redesign the state flag; or provide a plan to spend economic damages from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
Comments