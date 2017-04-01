University of Northern Iowa launches digital media program

The University of Northern Iowa has launched a digital media program that will focus on new ways of reporting and production.
The university held an event to introduce a digital media program Thursday that will replace its electronic media program, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier (http://bit.ly/2mWCYyr ) reported.
"The media production area and the journalism area both have really rich and long histories in our department," said Paul Siddens III, UNI's communication studies department head. "We're really proud that our faculty keeps an eye on not just today and the past, but on the future as well."
Three majors, including digital journalism, digital media leadership and digital media production, will also be added to the new program.
The university's faculty said the new offerings will help better prepare students for their working careers.
University of Northern Iowa Professor Christopher Martin said the name "digital media" better represents what the students are learning "in terms of apps, in terms of mobile communications."
Demonstrations during the event focused on investigative journalism, television production and reporting.
Students Carli Galligan and Claire Collins, who gave demonstrations using their iPhones, said they've learned a lot in their digital journalism class, which has required them to set up a website, report on-the-go and post to their respective sites. Their reports have included podcasts, videos, live videos, pictures and writing.
"You look back to what recording and everything used to be and how you would have to carry all that equipment," said Collins. "And now we take out a single cellphone, and we can get that story right away."
