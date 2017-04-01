UW presents strategic plan for public comment

The University of Wyoming is seeking public comment on a draft strategic plan that covers everything from academic quality to economic development.
Goals set forth in the plan include increasing student recruitment, retention and graduation; improving collaboration with community colleges and K-12 schools; and boosting research funding and private contributions to the university.
The draft was crafted by a 24-member Strategic Planning Leadership Council following public meetings around Wyoming and on campus.
Following revisions that may result from public comment, the plan will be presented for consideration by UW's Faculty Senate, Staff Senate and the Associated Students of UW.
It then will go to the UW Board of Trustees for final consideration and approval.
