County lawsuit claims jail medical service company at fault

Inmates and their families are suing Pierce County after they suffered medical problems or died at the jail, and in turn, the county is suing the for-profit company that provided medical services to those inmates, saying it was "wholly inadequate."
Pierce County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Grace Kingman said in a letter to a Conmed lawyer that a jury would likely find the company's operation of the jail "incompetent, unprofessional and morally reprehensible."
Pierce County isn't alone in dealing with legal challenges to Conmed's medical services. Cowlitz, Clark and Kitsap are among the counties facing lawsuits related to inmates who received poor or questionable medical care while being held at the jails.
Conmed spokesman Jim Cheney denied those claims, saying the organization is one of the most respected within the public health care industry.
Comments