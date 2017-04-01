Business

April 1, 2017 10:56 AM

Gulf Coast oil lease sale public meetings scheduled

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

The federal government will hold five public meetings around the Gulf Coast to get comments about air quality modeling and analysis for proposed region-wide oil lease sales next year.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy management says the modeling results have not yet been reviewed.

The open house-style meetings April 25 through May 1 also will take comments on other aspects of a draft environmental impact statement .

They'll run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 25 outside New Orleans, April 27 in Houston, May 1 in Pensacola, Florida; May 2 in Mobile, Alabama; and May 3 in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Comments may also be mailed to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management or sent through the regulations.gov web portal, under Docket No. BOEM-2017-0001.

The 45-day comment period ends May 15.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos