Natchez-Adams schools set vote to approve $35M in borrowing

A southwest Mississippi school district wants to raise property taxes to borrow money for a new high school and renovate elementary schools.
The Natchez-Adams school board voted Thursday to set a May 23 election to borrow $35 million.
"The project is not only a benefit to students, but the entire community," said Superintendent Fred Butcher. "We are hoping this is a gateway to a new and more productive Natchez-Adams County as it relates to industry and bringing jobs into this community."
The bond must win 60 percent of votes to pass.
The Natchez Democrat (http://bit.ly/2nF9Ad3) reports taxes on a house valued at $100,000 are likely to rise between $88 and $99 a year. The amount a resident would pay in taxes depends on the interest rate the county receives for the bonds and the county's growth rate.
The building program would cost $45 million, but the 3,500-student district, with an F academic rating, hopes to generate another $10 million through a lease program. It would be financed by existing revenue from state aid and 16th section lands set aside by the state for the district's benefit.
Since 2011, voters in 15 Mississippi school districts have approved bond issues, while voters in two others rejected bonds, according to state records.
Adams County Election Commissioner Larry Gardner said county election officials weren't notified in advance of the district's plans. He said a lot of work must be done and ballots must be approved 45 days in advance. Gardner also said a special election would likely cost more than $20,000.
Adams County Board of Supervisors President Mike Lazarus said he would prefer that the school board wait until November, when other elections are already scheduled. School systems, though, usually prefer to hold elections when nothing else is on the ballot, to avoid spillover from other campaigns.
