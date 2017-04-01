Going to the dogs: Newark airport hosts guide-dog training

Danielle Lange, right, of Bridgewater, N.J., lets the LaCount family, of Chicago, pet her service dog named Orchid during a layover at Newark Liberty International Airport during a training exercise, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Trainers took dogs through security check and onto a plane as part of the exercise put on by the Seeing Eye puppy program.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Service dogs stand with their trainers as passengers walk through Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport during a training exercise, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Trainers took dogs through security check and onto a plane as part of the exercise put on by the Seeing Eye puppy program.
A service dog named Orlando rests on the foot of its trainer, John Reddan, of Warwick, N.Y., while sitting inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport during a training exercise, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Trainers took dogs through security check and onto a plane as part of the exercise put on by the Seeing Eye puppy program.
Norah Colquhoun, of Yardville, N.J., hugs a service dog named Elsa while waiting to board a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport while taking part of a training exercise, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Trainers took dogs through security check and onto a plane as part of the exercise put on by the Seeing Eye puppy program.
A traveler, left, is padded by a TSA agent as trainers, top right, lead their service dogs through the security area at Newark Liberty International Airport while taking part of a training exercise, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Trainers took dogs through security check and onto a plane as part of the exercise put on by the Seeing Eye puppy program.
A service dog strolls through the isle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport while taking part of a training exercise, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Trainers took dogs through security check and onto a plane as part of the exercise put on by the Seeing Eye puppy program.
A trainer, left, is screened by a TSA agent as a service dog lays in the security area at Newark Liberty International Airport while taking part of a training exercise, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Trainers took dogs through security check and onto a plane as part of the exercise put on by the Seeing Eye puppy program.
