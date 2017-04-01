Paper takes governor's office to court over ignored requests

A weekly newspaper in Santa Fe has accused the governor's office of discrimination.
The Santa Fe Reporter has accused Gov. Susana Martinez's office of failing to respond to requests for comments or public information after the paper published reports of Martinez and her staff discussing public business using private email accounts.
The Martinez administration says it doesn't discriminate against the Reporter and that it has policies to ensure compliance with records law.
In court on Friday, as part of the Record's lawsuit, Martinez's Chief of Staff Keith Gardner said he doesn't try to hide records from disclosure by using private emails accounts. He said he searches both his state and private email accounts to find records after requests.
Comments