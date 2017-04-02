State awards grants to improve services for veterans

Rhode Island's Veterans Affairs Office has awarded $200,000 for services that support the state's veterans.
The office awarded grants to four organizations to improve housing, legal assistance and transportation services.
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island will use its grant to promote housing stability and prevent homelessness, and to help veterans with legal obstacles hindering them from attaining employment and housing.
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority will provide veterans with passes for public transportation.
YWCA Rhode Island will provide basic household necessities to support veterans transitioning from homelessness. And the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Rhode Island plans to use its grant to help veterans file disability claims.
Veterans Affairs Director Kasim Yarn says strengthening the state's commitment to veterans is one of Gov. Gina Raimondo's highest priorities.
Comments