Robot War: LSU hosting its first combat robotics competition

It'll be robot versus robot at LSU's first combat robotics competition.
The event, to be held Tuesday, is being called the Bengal Bot Brawl. Four student teams from the College of Engineering will battle with 30-pound weight class robots, with a chance to compete in the Robot Battles at the 2017 MomoCon in Atlanta at stake.
Robots will face off in one-on-one matchups, winning a bout if it incapacitates the opponent or pushes it off the combat stage. The two top teams will battle to decide a winner.
The competition, free and open to the public, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Patrick F. Taylor Hall Commons at LSU. Local high school students have been invited to attend, to encourage interest in engineering.
