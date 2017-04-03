Missouri attorney general outlines human trafficking fight

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is announcing plans to combat human trafficking.
Hawley planned on Monday to outline plans to issue new consumer protection rules, create an anti-trafficking unit in his office and establish a permanent anti-trafficking task force to combat forced labor and commercial sex.
The consumer protection rules would make it illegal to coerce someone into commercial sex or forced labor to pay off a debt. It would also be illegal to create a business as a front for trafficking, or to promise a fake job to force someone into commercial sex or slave labor, according to a statement from Hawley's office.
An anti-trafficking unit made up of local prosecutors and police will be charged with enforcing the rules.
