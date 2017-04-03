Business

April 3, 2017 10:42 PM

Attorneys general from 8 states, DC to meet in Virginia

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Attorneys general from eight states and the District of Columbia planning to meet in Virginia to discuss technology and emerging threats.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is hosting the top attorneys for a conference Tuesday and Wednesday in Charlottesville.

The other attorneys generals planning to attend are from Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

The conference will focus on issues like encryption, protecting state government data and smart devices.

Herring's office says he will also highlight the technology Virginia is using to facilitate investigations against people accused of child pornography and online child exploitation.

