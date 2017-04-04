Vermont Supreme Court ponders gas pipeline beneath park

It's now up to the Vermont Supreme Court to determine whether a natural gas pipeline should be allowed to run under a public park in the town of Hinesburg.
If Vermont Gas loses the case that was heard by the court Tuesday, it has agreed to remove the 2,000-foot section of the pipeline that has already been laid beneath Geprags Park.
The company says construction of the 41-mile pipeline from Colchester to Middlebury is nearing completion and customers could begin receiving gas within the next several weeks.
Opponents argue that state utility regulators were wrong to allow the pipeline to be run beneath the park, which is meant for public use.
Vermont Gas argues that the line, which was installed by drilling beneath the park, doesn't interfere with public use.
Comments