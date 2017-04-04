The Latest: Kasich seeks $20M for science of opiates, pain

The Latest on Gov. John Kasich's State of the State speech (all times local):
7:55 p.m.
Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has called for devoting $20 million — and Ohio's famous ingenuity — to scientific breakthroughs in opiate addiction and pain relief.
During Tuesday's State of the State speech, the Republican governor called upon the Third Frontier Commission, which develops the state's research and technology economy, to spearhead the effort. The commission was created in 2002 by Republican Gov. Bob Taft. It's guided by an advisory board and would use existing funds.
Kasich says the funds will target existing, proven ideas that just need an extra push, including a device that connects to someone's ear that can relieve pain and block the effects of opiate withdrawal.
Many of Ohio's top tier research institutions, including Cleveland Clinic and Ohio State University, already have such research underway.
___
7:45 p.m.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) is putting together a group of business leaders to look at how a changing economy will affect jobs in the future.
During his State of the State speech, Kasich says the group will work with education leaders to consider what kind jobs and careers will be gained and lost in the future.
The Republican governor announced the formation of the task force while giving his annual speech Tuesday night in Sandusky.
Kasich says now is the time for those in business, education and government to begin looking at how jobs will change for all Ohioans and how the state can be prepared.
He says automation will bring more changes to blue collar jobs in factories and trucking along with white collar jobs.
___
7:30 p.m.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) says Ohioans need to set aside their fear of change to move the state forward.
The Republican governor is delivering his annual State of the State speech Tuesday night in the Lake Erie city of Sandusky.
Kasich says Ohio needs to anticipate and meet change head on in today's rapidly changing economic environment.
He says Ohio's great innovators Thomas Edison and the Wright brothers today would be working on things like drones, self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.
Kasich in his speech is touting his creation of a chief innovation officer for Ohio.
He says the person will lead a new Ohio Institute of Technology to help the state stay ahead in biotechnology, aerospace and robotics and areas that haven't emerged yet.
___
3 a.m.
Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) is preparing to deliver his State of the State speech just weeks before the expected release of a new book reflecting on his experiences in the contentious 2016 presidential election.
It's been clear since Kasich left the race last year that national political unity remains his focus. That could affect what he has to say Tuesday at Sandusky's State Theatre.
Past governors have used their speeches to reveal or defend their budgets, but Kasich's budget was introduced nearly two months ago, making that theme unlikely.
Kasich's book, "Two Paths," expands on a campaign speech in which he warned against "vicious" campaign tactics as undignified and playing on hate and fear. He says Americans need to find common ground to tackle society's big challenges.
Comments