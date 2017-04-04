East Dundee police officers to wear body cameras

All East Dundee, Illinois police officers will soon be required to wear body cameras.
East Dundee Police Chief Terry Mee says officers are expected to be equipped with the devices within the next year. He is calling them a "state-of-the-art need" for law enforcement.
Outfitting officers with body cameras is becoming a common practice among police departments. Mee says the footage could provide his officers with additional information to support criminal prosecutions and training efforts.
The Daily Herald in Arlington Heights reports (http://bit.ly/2nSuBRv ) the department has contracted with Arizona-based TASER International to provide 20 cameras plus video storage and management systems. Mee says the village budgeted over $21,000 for first-year expenses.
East Dundee's 19 officers will undergo training and begin using the cameras in May.
The village expects to receive the devices this week.
