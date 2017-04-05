Maryland General Assembly approves paid sick leave

The Maryland General Assembly has voted to require five paid sick leave days at businesses with 15 or more employees.
The House voted 87-53 on Wednesday to agree with changes made by the Senate.
That sends the bill to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who proposed an alternative bill to require paid sick leave at businesses with 50 or more employees. Hogan has threatened a veto of the legislature's result, describing its bills as "job-killing" legislation that would be "dead on arrival." But both houses of the Democrat-controlled legislature have passed the bill with enough votes to override a veto.
Supporters say the legislation is important for people who can't afford to miss work when they're sick. Critics say it will hurt small businesses and reduce jobs.
