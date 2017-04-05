Albuquerque Schools approve budget cuts, possible layoffs

Albuquerque Public Schools has approved a plan that will reduce the budget through larger class sizes, reduced staff work days and possible layoffs.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oa6yQy ) that the Board of Education on Tuesday approved the budget reduction scenario in anticipation of possible cuts to state funding approved by the Legislature.
Gov. Susana Martinez has said she will veto the Legislature's $6.1 billion plan that slashes education funding, saying she will call for a special session to re-negotiate a final deal.
Despite the uncertainty, APS Chief Financial Officer Tami Coleman says she believes a 2 percent cut in funding, or $12.4 million for the district, is likely. The approved budget plan prepares for a cut of that size.
