Don't like the proposed border tax? House GOP is changing it

A key House Republican says he is making significant changes to a proposed tax on imports that is facing mounting opposition within the GOP.
Congressman Kevin Brady says he is working on changes to both the design of the tax and how it would be phased in. The Texas Republican did not offer more specifics, but said he meets regularly with President Donald Trump's economic team.
The Trump administration has sent mixed signals on the proposed tax.
Brady chairs the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee. He said the changes are based on input from businesses, individuals and, importantly, Senate Republicans.
Not a single Republican senator has publicly supported the tax. A growing number have opposed it.
