NYC trains still disrupted by ongoing work on damaged rails

Amtrak says it has completed repairs to tracks at New York's Penn Station, yet train service remains disrupted amid inspections of the work done to damage rails.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it has canceled 10 Long Island Rail Road trains into Manhattan for Friday's morning rush hour and terminated four others at stations in Queens because Amtrak crews didn't finish track repair work by 4 a.m. as promised.
New Jersey Transit says its first two Midtown Direct trains arrived at Penn Station. However, Amtrak has not released the tracks for full operation. NJ Transit says delays will increase if the tracks are not released by 6:30 a.m.
Amtrak says the work is wrapping up and will be completed soon.
Eight of the 21 tracks have been out of service since Monday morning, when a New Jersey Transit train derailed.
