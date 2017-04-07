Business

April 7, 2017 3:30 AM

Deutsche Bank completes $8.5 billion cash-raising exercise

The Associated Press
FRANKFURT, Germany

Germany's struggling Deutsche Bank says it has completed its effort to raise 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion) from investors through the sale of new shares.

The Frankfurt-headquartered bank said in a statement Friday that the transaction strengthened its capital and leverage ratios, two measures of financial resilience. Its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.8 percent at the end of last year would have been 14.1 percent with the proceeds from the capital increase.

The sale is part of a painful restructuring effort by CEO John Cryan as the bank struggles with weak earnings, a low interest rate environment, and penalties from investigations into past misconduct. The bank has shed employees, dumped risky investments, cut costs, and closed its business in some countries.

