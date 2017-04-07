Crash kills construction worker on highway outside Atlanta

Authorities say a construction worker has been killed and four other people were hurt in a crash on a highway outside Atlanta.
Carroll County Deputy Coroner Buddy Lambert tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2o5mH7K ) that a car drove into a work site on Interstate 20 near State Route 61. Authorities said the crash shut down westbound lanes of the interstate for several hours early Friday.
Lanes have since reopened.
Lambert says two people were flown to Atlanta hospitals and one person also was taken to an Atlanta hospital in an ambulance. He says the driver of the car was among the people hurt. Further details weren't available.
Another construction worker hurt in the crash has been treated and released from a Carroll hospital.
