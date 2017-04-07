Business

April 07, 2017 2:19 PM

NY Gov. Cuomo announces budget deal, 1 week late

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he and legislative leaders have agreed on a budget plan.

The Democratic governor said the proposal includes $1.1 billion in new school spending, the authorization for Uber and Lyft to expand upstate, and free college tuition for students from families making $125,000 or less.

The budget was due by April 1 but lawmakers and Cuomo couldn't agree on final details.

Lawmakers must still approve the compromise.

The spending measure also includes $2.5 billion in funding for water quality and water and sewer upgrades.

The final issues to be nailed down include a proposal to raise the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 18. Cuomo says that reform, which was a top priority for Democrats, is one of his top accomplishments.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos