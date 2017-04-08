Business

April 08, 2017 9:45 AM

Things get loud in demolition of retired Georgia power plant

The Associated Press
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga.

Georgia Power is wrapping up demolition of a retired power plant near Savannah, and it's not going quietly.

WSAV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oR0n1H ) residents can expect a loud boom like a thunderclap Saturday during demolition of the towering chimney and silo at Plant Kraft in Port Wentworth. A similar boom could be heard from miles away on March 11 when controlled explosions were used to take down the plant's main structure.

Authorities planned to shut down a stretch of the Savannah River to boat traffic for up to 20 minutes as a safety precaution. The plant overlooks the river.

Plant Kraft was used to generate electricity from 1958 until 2015, when it was retired by Georgia Power. The utility plans to donate the property to the Georgia Ports Authority.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos