Things get loud in demolition of retired Georgia power plant

Georgia Power is wrapping up demolition of a retired power plant near Savannah, and it's not going quietly.
WSAV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oR0n1H ) residents can expect a loud boom like a thunderclap Saturday during demolition of the towering chimney and silo at Plant Kraft in Port Wentworth. A similar boom could be heard from miles away on March 11 when controlled explosions were used to take down the plant's main structure.
Authorities planned to shut down a stretch of the Savannah River to boat traffic for up to 20 minutes as a safety precaution. The plant overlooks the river.
Plant Kraft was used to generate electricity from 1958 until 2015, when it was retired by Georgia Power. The utility plans to donate the property to the Georgia Ports Authority.
