April 08, 2017 10:04 AM

Louisiana lawmakers open new session with old financial woes

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Louisiana's finances again will be front and center as lawmakers return to Baton Rouge on Monday for a two-month regular legislative session.

The main debate remains Louisiana's perennial one: how to stabilize the state budget after nearly a decade of persistent shortfalls.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is pushing a rewrite of tax laws aimed at raising new dollars for the state treasury and offsetting the loss of $1.3 billion in temporary taxes that expire in mid-2018. He's proposing a new tax on business, a tax on their gross receipts.

House Republican leaders are resistant to tax hikes and instead are looking for ways to shrink government spending.

The 60-day session opens at noon, with Edwards outlining his goals to the House and Senate an hour later.

