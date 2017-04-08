Business

April 08, 2017 10:18 AM

Dallas looking at why emergency sirens sounded in error

The Associated Press
DALLAS

Dallas officials are trying to determine what caused the city's emergency sirens to sporadically sound overnight, including the possibility that the system was hacked.

City spokeswoman Sana Syed said Saturday that hacking is one of the possible causes investigators are considering.

She says the sirens started at 11:40 p.m. Friday and the system was completely shut off by 1:20 a.m. Saturday. Fire dispatch crews had to manually shut off the sirens, which could be heard going silent before sounding again in that period.

The city has 156 outdoor sirens that are used to alert people to shelter indoors during severe weather.

Officials say there was a surge in 911 calls when the sirens were sounding. The longest wait time was two minutes.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos