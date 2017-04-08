Natchez looks at proposals to reuse former hospital

Natchez could turn over a former hospital building to be reused as apartments for seniors or as a church-run service center.
The city took possession of the building after the former owner didn't pay property taxes. It was built in 1925 as Natchez General Hospital.
The Natchez Democrat (http://bit.ly/2oF4WPP) reports the city sought proposals to reuse the building. Now Mayor Darryl Grennell and two aldermen are likely to make a recommendation Tuesday at a Board of Aldermen meeting.
Neighboring residents in 2013 opposed a plan to use the building for affordable housing.
The church proposes to lease the building for $1 a year, while the apartment proposal doesn't list a proposed payment.
Grennell says his goal is not to collect lease revenue, but to have the dilapidated building renovated.
Comments