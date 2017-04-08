New Tupelo water tower could cut insurance rates

Officials say a new water tower will result in lower property insurance rates in a recently annexed area of Tupelo.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (http://bit.ly/2oF4C3w) reports the $1.2 million water tower began operations Tuesday.
Tupelo Water & Light Director Johnny Timmons says the 500,000-gallon tank will improve the flow of water to fire hydrants. He says the city decided to build the water tower after the state's insurance rating bureau said it was needed. Tupelo bought the land, and construction began last year.
Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker says the city hopes the bureau will grant the city an improved fire rating after an inspection later this year. Beyond firefighting needs, Timmons says water consumption is rising as the area becomes more heavily populated.
