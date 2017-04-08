City close to closing deal on empty Fort Thomas Army homes

"It's taken too long."
Fort Thomas Mayor Eric Haas leaned back in his chair at a local coffee shop on a Tuesday afternoon as he spoke.
"That's typical of government bureaucracy," he said. "But we can't point fingers. There's no one place to place the blame. What we need to do is look forward."
Haas is speaking about the 10 Army homes on Alexander Circle behind Tower Park, just a little over a mile from where he sits. The nationally registered historic structures are empty. They've been left to rot the last 15 years.
"There's a light at the end of the long tunnel," however, Haas said
"We're this close," explained Fort Thomas City Administrator Ron Dill pushing his index finger and thumb less than half an inch apart. The city is close to closing on a deal with the owner, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to transfer ownership of the homes. It's a deal 13 years in the making.
The city is negotiating with federal officials to purchase the homes for $510,000, Dill said. Last October, VA officials agreed to allow Fort Thomas to buy the homes before lead paint and asbestos are removed. The cost of removing lead and asbestos up to $510,000 will be refunded to the city as part of the deal.
In the meantime, Cincinnati-based developer Bloomfield/Schon + Partners is working on a separate deal to create a development contract with Fort Thomas. The contract will be ready to activate once the city takes ownership of the homes, Dill said. The plan is to fix up the homes and sell them to private hands.
Haas said he wasn't sure when the deal to transfer ownership would take place, but he's hoping it will be soon.
"We're very excited to be moving forward and that an announcement is underway," he said. "The VA is working diligently for us."
Local preservationist and owner of Mansion Hill Properties Mark Ramler said he is excited to see movement in the project after more than a decade of stagnation.
"This is excellent to hear," he said. "These homes are extremely significant to Fort Thomas, but also the nation. There's not many like these left in the nation."
The homes, built in the 1890s, once housed Army officers before they went to fight in Cuba in the Spanish-American War. The homes had always been inhabited by soldiers and employees of the Fort Thomas Army Post and Veterans Affairs. A little more than 15 years ago they were emptied.
"For a while I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is not going to happen and we're going to lose these homes,'" Ramler said. "It's sad that they're in the state they're in now."
Vacant and decaying, some of the homes' wooden porches are falling apart.
"It's sad they've gotten to this state they're in now, but when you're dealing with multiple government agencies it's hard to reach that breaking point," Ramler said. "The city, however, has worked hard over the years and that hard work is paying off."
According to Debbie Buckley, the city's renaissance manager and economic development director the homes are of "such historic significance" because they were among the first buildings built for the U.S. Army Post. No. 1 Alexander Circle was the home of the first Commandant, Colonel Melville Cochran. He was there when the nation went to war with Spain.
"At one time it was the most beautiful, sitting in the circle, overlooking the Ohio River," she said. "It can be restored to be just as elegant once again."
Buckley was in the buildings a few years ago and said they are "breathtaking."
"The soldiers left them perfectly clean," she said. "The original woodwork is amazing. The tile around the fireplaces predates even Rookwood. It is Kensington Art Tile from along the Licking River in Newport."
The ceilings are high; the architecture intact, she said. The kitchens and bathrooms have been changed the most over the years.
"These homes are such an integral part of Fort Thomas history, she said. "The community has an emotional interest. We treasure their historical significance. The future inhabitants will be considered fortunate."
