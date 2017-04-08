NY budget deal: free tuition, upstate Uber, raise the age

New York will be the first state in the nation to offer free college tuition to middle-class students under a new state budget deal worked out by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers.
The $153 billion proposal will make tuition at public colleges and universities free for students from families making $125,000 or less. The proposal also increases tuition aid for private college students.
The budget also raises the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 18, a key priority for Democrats like Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.
Additional provisions increase school funding by $1.1 billion, set aside $2.5 billion for water quality and water infrastructure and allow ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft to expand into upstate cities such as Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.
Comments